WFP Mauritania Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

793 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

USD 1.3 m cash-based transfers made

USD 11.6 m six-month (Dec 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements

128,593 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• The lean season response ended in October 2020. A preliminary appraisal of WFP’s response indicates the positive impacts of the response provided. One example above all, the portion of people with an acceptable food consumption score increased by 14 percentage points.

• As part of the long-term integrated resilience package implemented in the regions of Hodh El Charghi, Assaba and Guidimakha and the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme, 960 households received food assistance through cash transfer to address immediate food needs. 14 community-based participatory planning (CBPP) sessions took place to plan activities for the next month and 7,084 children, aged 6 to 59 months, and 1,292 women were assisted with specialized nutritious food to treat moderate acute malnutrition. Following the reopening of schools, WFP’s school feeding programme resumed and was able to reach 48,702 Mauritanian children in November.

• WFP-UNHCR’s finalized their comprehensive retargeting exercise for the Mbera camp, where Malian refugees are hosted, in November, and accordingly, refugees were divided into three groups based on their vulnerability status. When WFP-UNHCR notified assessed households of the results of the exercise, they received appeals from 3,400 refugees, which led to a reassessment of their vulnerability status. A list of highly vulnerable households was shared with Tekavoul (the government’s social safety net system project) for validation prior to enrolment. November-December general food and cash distributions reached 69,165 and 64,689 refugees respectively, an increase of 18 and 2 percent compared to previous distributions. For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 462 children (of whom 230 were girls) aged 6-59 months and 223 pregnant and lactating women received 2 mt of specialized nutritious food. Moreover, under the prevention of malnutrition activities, WFP reached 1,076 women with 6 mt of specialized fortified food. Finally, as part of the school feeding programme, WFP distributed morning porridge to 5,686 students (7 mt of specialized nutrition food), an increase of 20 percent compared to previous distributions.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 219 passengers and over 390 kg of light cargo between Nouakchott, Kiffa, Nema, and Bassikounou, through 52 in-country rotations. Moreover, upon the request of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), UNHAS supported UNCT with safe transport for their annual meeting.