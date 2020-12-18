WFP Mauritania Country Brief, November 2020

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

• Lean season response ended in November 2020. A preliminary appraisal of WFP’s drought-response activities indicates the positive impacts of the response provided from May to September in the regions of Tagant and from June to November in Guidimakha, Assaba, Gorgol and Hodh El Charghi. According to several assessments (2019/2020), these regions are characterized with highest prevalence of food insecurity and malnutrition. A total of 147,667 people (63 percent of the general CSP target) received cash transfers as part of the general food distributions, including 16,400 girls, boys and pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) who also received fortified blended foods to prevent malnutrition.

• Nutrition activities for the treatment of acute malnutrition treatment (MAM) reached 24,515 people in six regions. In parallel, WFP continued its intervention in Nouakchott health centres, assisting 1,840 children and 266 PLWs.

• Through the school feeding programme, 13,969 Mauritanian children received a morning porridge and a hot lunch.

• Cash distributions for asset creation activities (FFA) took place in November, reaching 3,102 households. WFP organised preliminary sessions to carry out 14 community-based participatory planning exercises in Guidimakha and Assaba regions, in order to assess community needs and discuss and agree on priority areas and activities for the next months.

• In Mbera refugee camp, WFP reached 58,880 individuals (99 percent of the target) through general food distributions. However, due to important funding constraints, WFP was forced to continue providing a reduced hybrid food ration composed of 150 gr of rice, 12 gr of oil and 2,5 gr of salt and a cash component of MRU 250 (around USD 7), covering only 57 percent of the 2,100 kilocalorie target. In total, 474 mt of rice, 37 mt of oil, 7 mt of salt and USD 0.8 million were distributed. November distributions were coupled with those of December due to the preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MAM treatment activities reached 505 children and 262 PLWs with lipid-based nutrient supplements (1,572 mt distributed). A total of 22 children were newly admitted; 200 children and 35 women were healed and discharged, while 386 children and 261 women remained in the programme to continue treatment. In parallel, malnutrition prevention activities reached 1,822 children and 814 women with 23 mt of Super Cereals. A total of 4,991 children and 824 women were newly screened. Among them, 38 percent of children and 99 percent of women are found in need of nutrition activities. WFP also distributed a morning porridge to 4,738 school children, an increase of 14 percent compared to previous month, confirming how school canteens represent a source of motivation and attraction for the children at school. As part of capacity strengthening activities, WFP trained 108 school canteens managers.