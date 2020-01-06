WFP Mauritania Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

640 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 10 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

124,216 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• As part of capacity strengthening activities, WFP provided training to the Government’s specialised technical groups in configuring the drought insurance index and conducted a study to better understand the link between rainfall deficit and food insecurity (i.e. weather-related food security risks) in Mauritania. Following this exercise, WFP and the Mauritanian Government took part in the annual African RiskView (ARV) customization workshop organized by the African Risk Capacity (ARC) from 19 to 21 November 2019.

The technical engine of the ARC risk pool, ARV, is now expected to better reflect the impact of rainfall deficits on agriculture production in Mauritania, allowing the Government to increase the number of people covered by climate risk insurance.

• Preliminary results from the recent food and nutrition security analysis (2019 November Cadre Harmonisé) point towards a worrying situation for the next lean-season (JuneAugust 2020). Over 609,000 people will be food insecure (in crisis (phase 3) and emergency (phase 4), representing 15 percent of the country’s population (the highest rate recorded across the Sahel region).

• WFP is in the process of rolling-out a home-grown school feeding programme. A study to support the setting up of a national programme was conducted by WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, to better understand how the agricultural, pastoral and fisheries sectors could support school feeding in Mauritania.

• With the aim of strengthening the capacity of national structures and local stakeholders, WFP provided training to 118 auxiliaries in the regions of Guidimakha and Assaba on malnutrition screening and management.

• WFP engaged in the annual campaign on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in collaboration with other United Nations (UN) agencies and national authorities.

WFP took part in the ceremony organised by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Children and Family to launch the commemorative activities of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Various communication activities were also organized with UN agencies to raise awareness on GBV among UN staff.