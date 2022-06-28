WFP Mauritania Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

458 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

2.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 61.4 m for six months (June – Nov) net funding requirements

135,465 people assisted In May 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP’s refugee response in the Mbera camp: WFP provided food and cash assistance covering May and June to 53,746 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees while cash assistance was provided to 77,058 moderately vulnerable refugees. 54 percent of these refugees assisted consisted of women. For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 586 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent girls) and 214 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious food (1.7 mt) and 1.6 mt of oil. To prevent malnutrition, 1,879 children (50 percent girls) and 123 women received nutritious food (9 mt distributed in total). Awareness-raising sessions on essential food practices and hygiene were also held. In addition, WFP provided school meals to 6,168 students (50 percent girls) in the 8 schools of the camp (8 mt of fortified food).

• WFP’s pre-lean season assistance was provided to 44,708 beneficiaries (5,409 households) in Hodh Gharbi and Gorgol regions. The targeting exercise is ongoing in the department of Koubeni and will be launched next in four departments of the Guidimakha region and one department in the Gorgol region. WFP plans to reach a total of 140,000 beneficiaries in these departments as per the needs outlined in the Cadre Harmonisé. Part of the lean season assistance will be delivered by the government’s social protection programme, El-Maouna,. This programme has been implemented by the Food Security Commission (CSA) since 2017. The CSA and WFP are developing an agreement to continue collaborating on social protection in 2022.

• In May, WFP provided school meals to only 38,348 children (26,299 girls), due to the lack and delay in funding, 78% of the targeted caseload. Unless WFP receives additional funding urgently, the school feeding programme will be suspended completely.

• On the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 2,468 children aged 6-59 months (1,332 of whom were girls) and 265 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 327 health centers located in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba. WFP continued screenings to identify nutrition treatment needs during the lean season after which 2,268 children and 915 women were found in need of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment.