WFP Mauritania Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

1.136 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food distributed

USD 1.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 14 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

117,506 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• The 2021 National Response Plan was finalised. With the current level of funding, WFP is able to provide food and nutrition assistance between May and to September to some 71,000 people, while the food security group is able to reach a total of 286,276 people, representing 84 percent of the beneficiaries identified as in need in the 28 priority regions targeted by the response plan (341,340). Moreover, for the first time this year, a practical guide on the response was prepared by the Food Security and Nutrition Group and will be shared with the village committees and beneficiaries in the field to facilitate their understanding of the lean season assistance. The lean season intervention is part of the adaptive social protection system that the Government is gradually putting in place nationwide.

• WFP completed its lean season assistance in the region of Tagant (a predominantly pastoral area), reaching 19,954 beneficiaries with cash distributions complemented with blanket supplementary feeding for the prevention of acute malnutrition, as part of the National Response Plan. In order to make partners aware of WFP's zero tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA), WFP carried out a training session on PSEA for the benefit of WFP and cooperating partner staff intervening in Tagant area.

• As part of the longer-term resilience package WFP is implementing in the regions of Assaba, Hodh el Charghi and Guidimakha, 6,010 participants (of which 50 percent were women) took part in food assistance for assets (FFA) activities.

Several agricultural techniques were implemented, namely the construction of half-moons and dikes as well as the manufacture of gabion boxes that are used to build assets such as dikes or other water management infrastructures. In parallel, monitoring missions were carried out in the regions of Assaba and Hodh el Charghi to supervise the implementation of activities.

• Through the malnutrition treatment programme, WFP reached 146 children and PLW/Gs (110 women and girls and 36 boys) in the Guidimakha region where WFP is implementing its integrated resilience package.

• WFP continued to implement the school feeding programme, reaching 48,828 children (24,023 girls and 24,805) from 378 schools in the 10 departments of the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh el Charghi). Moreover, WFP continues to provide technical and financial support to the Government to strengthen the coordination of actors involved in implementation of the national school feeding programme.