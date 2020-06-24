WFP Mauritania Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

993 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 21.5 m six months (June-Nov 2020) net funding requirements

85,512 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

• The lean season began earlier this year in Mauritania as the result of significant rainfall deficit in most parts of the country in 2019. People are facing increased food insecurity as their resources depleted earlier than usual and become even more fragile due to consequences of the COVID19 preventive measures. In the second week of May, WFP started pre-lean season distributions in Tagant (south-central Mauritania) for around 18,000 people through unconditional full rations of cash-based transfers in 226 villages. The household targeting is based on the Social Registry and the amount of the cash assistance relies on number of people in the household. In parallel to cash distributions, WFP carried out sensitization campaigns to convey key messages related to nutrition, hygiene, care and feeding practices, gender and COVID-19 preventive measures (i.e. keeping social distancing, washing often hands, wearing masks).

Following the distributions, as part of the direct beneficiary feedback mechanism, the WFP toll-free hotline number received 132 calls from beneficiaires, mainly to thank WFP for the assistance received in a timely manner and in line with their expectations.

• In May, the African Risk Capacity (ARC) presented to WFP and the Government a new model for covering the risks of drought affecting pastoral activity. A preliminary configuration of this model will be tested for the 2020 season in order to be evaluated and adjusted at the end of the season to allow, if possible, its utilization for the 2021 insurance contract. This activity is in line with the larger objective to set up an adaptive social protection system in the country, requiring effective and appropriate risk financing mechanisms, to which ARC is part of.

• WFP continues to provide on-demand logistics services to the Government, United Nations and non-governmental partners to facilitate effective field operations. WFP facilitated the receipt of the third batch of donations from the Jack Ma Foundation on 22 May 2020 as well as the stockage of material purchased by the European Union for health structures on 26 May 2020. WFP supported the Ministry of Health to dispatch hygiene products throughout the country.

• Identified as a priority activity in WFP’s response plan to the COVID-19 crisis, food assistance to Malian refugees continued to be provided in Mbera camp through cash and in-kind food transfers. Since March 2020, barrier measures were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (including the provision of double rations and pre-packing of food items).

In consultation with UNCHR, WFP will provide two-months food assistance to all refugees in the camp, regardless of their level of vulnerability, to prevent any deterioration of their food security and nutrition situation. Given the temporary inclusion of households previously removed from the distribution lists as part of the vulnerability targeting process, 57,633 people were assisted in May. Nutrition activities were not carried out due to the late arrival of nutrition items.

WFP school feeding programme, benefiting over 50,000 students, has been put on hold due to a government decision to close the schools since mid-March as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. WFP is exploring with the Government the possibility of distributing take-home rations (THR) while maintaining sufficient stocks to support the Ministry of Education when classes reopen. The THR scenario will only be operational if schools do not reopen until September 2020.

• Treatment of acute malnutrition activities for the for pregnant and lactating women and children could not be carried due to supply chain constraints beyond WFP’s control. WFP is working to resume the activities as soon as possible, before the start of the lean season.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities has been suspended starting from May as per WFP contingency plan to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country. WFP will conduct a targeting exercise to identify vulnerable households in all FFA sites to ensure that most vulnerable households will continue to receive food assistance during the lean season.

• Good progress has been made to set up a permanent early warning and shock response system in the country despite COVID-19 related challenges (i.e. the revision of legal texts to institutionalize the mechanism). Regarding the implementation of a reliable and consensual early warning system, data collection on food and nutrition security was carried out in 84 sentinel sites (out of 107) in four regions of the country (Hodh el Charghi,

Guidimakha, Gorgol and Brakna). This activity was made possible due to the trainings on data collection techniques given to 1,038 community members. Two quarterly newsletters on food security, nutrition and adaptation strategies were produced for the Gorgol and Brakna regions. A quarterly pastoral surveillance bulletin was produced for the Guidimakha region. Data collected was validated by the coordination committee under the leadership of the Directorate of the Food Security Observatory (OSA in its French acronym).

• As COVID-19 has quickly spread across the world, international travel has been restricted, with the shutdown of commercial airlines, as well as lockdowns and movement restrictions. WFP is on the frontlines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical air transport services that ensure humanitarian workers and the medical personnel are not restricted by commercial transport closures and can rapidly reach the areas where they are most needed. WFP, together with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, is in close contact with the Government to obtain the necessary authorizations to run the UNHAS global service in Mauritania. To be noted that UNHAS has not yet received authorization to resume flights within the country.