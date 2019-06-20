WFP Mauritania Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

38 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 10.2 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 29% of total

74,000 people assisted in May 2019

Strategic Updates

• According to the Cadre Harmonisé (CH), 555,900 people are expected to be in food insecurity phase 3 (crisis) or beyond between June and August 2019. However, the limited resources are affecting the provision of adequate assistance to vulnerable people. With the current level of funding, WFP is only able to provide food and nutrition assistance to some 21,500 (representing 18 percent of the target) while the food security group is able to reach a total of 78,920, representing 16 percent of the needs-based beneficiaries identified in the 26 priority regions of the response plan (501,916). WFP continues to advocate unceasingly for additional resources.

• The first round of cash assistance applying refugees’ vulnerability-based targeting took place, with the withdrawal of 177 food secure households from the unconditional food and cash distribution list. Despite the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, no major obstacles were encountered. Refugees understood and accepted the approach. As part of the process, seven households voluntarily offered to be removed from the lists to allow more vulnerable families to benefit from food assistance. These households continue to benefit from other food assistance interventions, including blanket supplementary feeding, malnutrition treatment and school feeding. A close monitoring is conducted to assess the food security and nutrition status of those withdrawn from the distribution list. UNHCR and WFP are now starting the sensitization, information, and complaints management process for the withdrawal of “group 5” scheduled for July. However, this process is expected to be more challenging given the much larger size of group 5 (approximately 1,372 households).

• In line with the UN integrated strategy for strengthening livelihoods of refugees and host communities in the department of Bassikounou, WFP began the identification of food assistance for assets sites around the Mbera Camp. The approach identifies the investment in resilience and peaceful coexistence between refugees and host communities living around Mbera camp as a key priority for the next years. It also provides a framework for coordinated interventions among the Mauritanian government, other UN agencies and NGO partners.

• WFP regional bureau provided support to the Mauritania country office to define a systemic and systematic approach to the implementation of SCOPE (a web- based application used for beneficiary registrations, intervention setups, distribution planning, transfers and distribution reporting), taking into account the opportunities and constraints of the office and its context. This will allow WFP Mauritania to digitize the assistance to cash based transfers beneficiaries.

Operational Updates

• In Mbera camp, WFP continued to assist 54,276 refugees (96 percent of the target) with household monthly cash transfers (USD 12.4, full transfer) of the mixed food/cash ration. covering 45 percent of the refugees’ daily intake. In-kind assistance was not provided due to supply chain challenges beyond WFP’s control. Monitoring of prices in local markets reveals how the provision of cash assistance ensures the better functioning of markets by taking advantage of the increased demand from beneficiaries who have had better access to markets. The good agricultural season in the main production areas of the department of Bassikounou and the new harvests in neighbouring Mali have contributed to price stability. A total of 5,404 children and women continued to receive curative and preventive malnutrition support (99 percent of the target reached).

WFP continued providing 4,447 refugee children with a daily nutritious meal (a morning porridge) to improve their nutritional intake and to encourage parents to send children to school regularly (100 percent of the target reached).

• In the regions of Assaba, Hodh ech-Charghi and Guidimakha, WFP is implementing a longer-term resilience package, designed to shift communities from chronic vulnerability to durable resilience and self-support, providing livelihood support in the form of food assistance for assets and implementing school feeding activities.

WFP provided two daily meals - a warm morning porridge and a hot lunch prepared with rice, pulses and vegetable oil - to 15,647 children attending primary schools. The school feeding programme will put on hold starting from June for the end of the school year.

Activities will resume in October for the start of the 2019/2020 school year. Under the Projet d'Adaptation à la Résilience et aux Changements Climatiques, 690 households benefited from the setting up of nurseries for the production of seedlings. Overall, 115,000 plants were planted.

• Taking into account new confirmed contributions, UNHAS is now well funded and can be in service until November 2019. In May, the UNHAS transported 172 passengers and over 600 kg of cargo, connecting Nouakchott-Bassikounou-Kiffa, through over 37 incountry rotations. UNHAS has still not received official authorization to resume flight operations in three locations (Kaedi, Aioun and Selibaby) out of the six planned. The temporary authorization to fly to Kiffa is still valid to compensate the temporary closure of the Nema airport for maintenance works. Nema airport will be closed until further notice.