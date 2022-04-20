WFP Mauritania Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

847.916 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

1.4 M cash-based transfers made

USD 17.5 m for six months (April – Sept 2022) net funding requirements

121,422 people assisted In March 2021

Operational Updates

• In the Mbera refugee camp, March and April distributions were coupled together. Based on the results of the new targeting exercise, WFP assisted 18,617 (of whom, 10,053 were women) moderately food insecure refugees with cash only as well as 47,043 (25,733 women and 21,310 men) highly vulnerable and new arrivals with food and cash.

In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 443 children aged 6-59 months (of whom 213 were girls) and 242 pregnant and lactating women received 3.5 mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.127 mt of oil. As part of the school feeding program, WFP distributed school meals (6 mt of fortified food) to 5,952 students (of whom, 2,979 girls) in the 8 schools of the camp. Malnutrition prevention activities planned for this month couldn’t be implemented due to late confirmation of funds. They will likely resume in April.

• WFP received a payment from the African Risk Capacity (ARC) insurance company in compensation for the severe drought that hit the country in 2021. ARC funds will be used in the departments of Aioun and Maghama, predominantly pastoral areas where the Cadre Harmonise projections identified 45,014 people in need of assistance (of whom, 24,307 were women). In March, WFP finalized the CODEP (Departmental Committees) exercise to determine the quota of beneficiaries in each commune based on its vulnerability score and demographic weight. WFP also started the household targeting process in all communes of the two moughataas, which will start receiving pre-lean season cash assistance by the end of April.

• WFP’s school feeding program reached 48,702 students (26,298 girls and 22,404 boys) in 373 public schools in the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba, and Hodh el Charghi).

• On the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 5,447 children aged 6-59 months (of whom, 2,941 were girls) and 1,080 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 427 health centers located in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba.

In parallel, WFP and UNICEF jointly organized the first meeting of the nutrition cluster identified by the two agencies as being the most conducive platform to inter-sectoral and inter-agency synergies. The nutrition cluster aims, through its two platforms GASPA (Groupes d’apprentissages et de suivi des pratiques d’alimentation du nourrisson et du jeune enfant) and CRENAM (Rehabilitation centers for moderate malnourished patients), to put in place a continuum of prevention and treatment of malnutrition in preschool children and pregnant and breastfeeding women. A second education-related cluster will be implemented as well.

• As part of the Food Assistance for Assets program, WFP continues to put efforts into the use of drones and aerial imagery to enhance territorial diagnosis, planning, and monitoring of FFA activities, as well as on monitoring and analysing territorial dynamics. To this end, WFP organized several meetings in Guidimakha regions to sensitize local authorities around the use of drones in the humanitarian landscape and to train WFP staff on drone piloting.