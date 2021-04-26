WFP Mauritania Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

647 mt of food assistance and specialized food distributed

USD 1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 17.2 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements

109,070 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

An innovative debt-swap initiative between Mauritania and Spain has unlocked a funding deficit which will be used by WFP to support the Government of Mauritania to strengthen the resilience of food-insecure populations and communities in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

Harmonized modalities for geographic prioritization, household targeting, ration sizes, monitoring and evaluation tools, communication strategy were developed and agreed by the Food Security Group (FSg) for the 2021 lean season response.

The FSg partners identified 409,324 people in need of assistance in 28 priority departments.

As part of the malnutrition treatment programme, WFP reached 690 children and pregnant and lactating women and girls in the regions of Assaba and Guidimakha, in the same departments where WFP is implementing its integrated resilience package.

As part of capacity strengthening activities, WFP organised one training on the local production of enriched flour for 22 people (18 staff from cooperating partners, and 4 WFP staff).

The objective was to provide participants with knowledge and skills on how to produce the flour with cereals and legumes locally available (namely, corn, cowpea, rice, millet, and peanuts). Participants will train communities’ members to produce the flour on their own and use it to improve the nutritional status of the children.

WFP continued to implement the school feeding programme, reaching 47,528 children in 10 departments of the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh el Chargui).

In Mbera camp, as part of general food distributions, 54,505 beneficiaries were assisted through cash-based transfers and 60,672 through in-kind food. March and April distributions were coupled as measures to prevent and limit spread of COVID-19 in the camp. In parallel, through malnutrition treatment activities, WFP reached 443 children with 1.8 mt of specialized nutritious food and 247 women with 1.4 mt of Super Cereal Plus. A total of 113 children recovered and were discharged. Moreover, 5,052 students benefited from a morning porridge as part of WFP school feeding programme (9 mt of Super Cereal Plus were distributed).

USD 241,227 were distributed to 2,451 participants of food assistance for assets (FFA) activities in Guidimakha region.

WFP cash-for-work aims not only to meet the basic food needs of participants, but it is also as a form of encouragement to carry out the assets.

Regarding the national preparedness and response scheme for food security and nutrition, the Prime Minister proposed the creation of an inter-ministerial committee (Comité de programmation alimentaire, CPA) heading the scheme and responsible for annual response plans and emergency plans’ approval. The updated version of the decree will be transmitted to the Prime Minister for final validation.

As part of the African Risk Capacity’s Replica Coverage programme (a climate risk insurance coverage), the Technical Working Group (TWG) decided to customize the drought insurance for 2021, covering agriculture and livestock within the same insurance but with different risk transfer parameters.