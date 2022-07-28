WFP Mauritania Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

243 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

0.5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 50.2 m for six months (July – Dec) net funding requirements

127,886 people assisted In June 2022

Operational Updates

WFP’s refugee response in the Mbera camp: WFP provided food and cash assistance covering May and June to 51,390 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees while cash assistance was provided to 73,695 moderately vulnerable refugees. 54 percent of the refugees were women. To treat moderate acute malnutrition, 588 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent girls) and 205 pregnant and lactating women received 3.3 mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.1 mt of oil. To prevent malnutrition, 2,048 children (50 percent girls) and 1,229 women received 20 mt of nutritious food. Schools are closed for summer vacations so the school feeding activity was not implemented.

WFP signed a contract with the Commissariat à la Sécurité Alimentaire (CSA) for the implementation of the lean season assistance in the department of M’bout. Through this agreement, WFP’s lean season assistance in M’bout will be channeled through the government’s Elmaouna programme to cover 34,000 beneficiaries (17,340 women). CSA will undertake the geographical and household targeting, monitoring and evaluation, preparation of payment lists, and distribution monitoring. Lean season targeting was ongoing throughout June in all the departments of Guidimakha as well as in the Hodh Gharbi and Gorgol regions. WFP’s cooperating partners are conducting door-to-door verifications to identify an estimated 30,000 eligible households in these regions (185,000 beneficiaries) to receive cash and malnutrition prevention assistance during the lean season. The first lean season distribution was delivered in the departments of Aioun and Maghama, which were also assisted during the pre-lean season. A total of 45,520 beneficiaries (5,492 households) were reached. The distributions in the rest of the departments will be delivered in early July.

On the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 5,329 children aged 6-59 months (2,877 girls) and 265 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 327 health centers located in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba. WFP continued screenings to identify nutrition treatment needs during the lean season in the Brakna region, where WFP has pre-positioned food. Parallel to this, WFP conducted training on health center management for its Hodh El Chargui cooperating partners.