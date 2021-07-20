WFP Mauritania Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

47 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food distributed

USD 0.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 10 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

160,465 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

As part of the lean season assistance, WFP reached 42,599 food insecure people living in the region of Guidimakha. In parallel, WFP conducted additional household targeting exercises in the regions of Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh El Charghi, reaching 46,369 vulnerable individuals. The rationale behind this new targeting exercise is that in addition to the lean season intervention in the priority departments identified by the Cadre Harmonisé analysis, this year, WFP will also provide monthly lean season assistance to the vulnerable populations in sites where WFP already implements resilience activities with the objective of complementing and enhancing the impact of the integrated resilience package.

As part of the longer-term resilience approach implemented in the regions of Hodh El Charghi, Assaba and Guidimakha, WFP implemented malnutrition treatment activities to the benefit of 853 malnourished women and children. Moreover, with the objective of extending the coverage of the malnutrition treatment programme from 6 months to all year round in order to avoid any deterioration of nutrition status, WFP carried out a new targeting exercise in the resilience sites to identify malnourished children and women in need of treatment.

The Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the national school feeding programme is being formalised between WFP and the Ministry of Basic Education and Reform as outlined in the National School Feeding Policy. In parallel, to enhance education achievements, WFP continued to implement the school feeding programme, reaching 48,470 children (23,751 girls and 24,719 boys) in 10 departments of the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh el Charghi) in 374 schools. This month also marks the end of the school year in primary schools, and therefore the end of school meals until October.