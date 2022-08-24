WFP Mauritania Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

324 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

1.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 31.1 m for six months (Aug 2022 – Jan 2023) net funding requirements

140,296 people assisted In July 2022

Operational Updates

WFP’s refugee response in the Mbera camp: WFP provided food and cash assistance, covering July and August, to 51,275 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees. Assistance in the form of cash was provided to 74,061 moderately vulnerable refugees. 54 percent of the refugee recipients were women. To treat moderate acute malnutrition, 590 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent girls) and 212 pregnant and lactating women received three mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.1 mt of oil. To prevent malnutrition, 2,048 children (50 percent girls) and 1,220 women received 20 mt of nutritious food. WFP provided a morning porridge to 2,934 primary school children (1,478 girls and 1,456 boys) enrolled in remedial classes in eight schools established in the camp.

In July, WFP assisted 35,267 people in Koubeni and Monguel, coupled with prevention of malnutrition interventions to 5,641 women and children as part of the lean season assistance.

Due to slight operational delays, July distributions are still ongoing in other regions and will be finalized in August. WFP expects to reach 200,000 people by then. Moreover, per the agreement signed with the Commissariat à la Sécurité Alimentaire (CSA) for the department of M'bout, the government finalized a household targeting exercise that identified 34,375 people in need of assistance.

Under the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition programme, 9,641 children aged 6-59 months (4,916 girls) and 4,725 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 857 health centers located in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba. WFP pre-positioned food in the department of Boghe and Bababe (Brakna region) to begin activities in August.

Food Assistance for Assets programme was implemented in 55 integrated resilience sites in Assaba, Guidimakha, and Hold El Charghi, reaching 19,224 beneficiaries and supporting communities to build, or rehabilitate productive assets. In July, newly created agricultural cooperatives (SAMS program) elected their executive committees (nine members per cooperative). Moreover, within the WFP partnership with the Higher Institute of Technological Education of Rosso, three students were recruited as interns to support the WFP sub- office in Kiffa and Bassikounou in implementing resilience activities. This will reinforce students’ knowledge of the resilience approach as well as their capacity to adapt to the labour market.

An external consultant was deployed to Guidimakha to collect field data for the final evaluation of the UN Peace Building Fund project implemented by WFP and FAO and ending in July 2022. The report is expected by the end of August.

WFP actively supported the Government’s Response Implementation and Coordination Committee (CCMR), which is responsible for implementing the National Food and Nutritional Crisis Response Plan within the DCAN (Dispositif national de prevention et de réponse aux Crises Alimentaires et Nutritionnelles). A joint effort between WFP, the Government, and the World Bank has also continued to support the operationalization of the Food Crisis Response Fund (FNRCAN), planned in 2023.