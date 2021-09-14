WFP Mauritania Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

588 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food distributed

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 6.3 m five months (Aug 2021 – Jan 2022) net funding requirements

154,825 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of the lean season assistance, WFP reached 46,194 food insecure people with cash-based transfers living in the region of Guidimakha, Hodh El Charghi, Assaba, Tagant and Maghama.

• With July marking the end of the school year in Mauritania, no school meals distribution took place this month, except in Assaba region where WFP reached 9,438 children (4,693 girls et 4,745 boys) for the last five days of the school year.

• Within the framework of food assistance for assets (FFA) activities, WFP provided cash-based transfers to 26,678 beneficiaries in the region of Assaba, Guidimakha and Hodh El Charghi. To ensure the implementation of FFA activities for the second semester of the year, WFP signed new field agreements with five NGO consortia.

• As part of the integrated resilience package, WFP implemented malnutrition treatment activities benefitting to 8,216 children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) in the region of Hodh El Charghi.

• In Mbera camp, July general food and cash distributions will be coupled with August distributions. WFP reached 1,887 children (963 boys and 924 girls) and 551 PLWGs reached with prevention of malnutrition activities (3 mt of fortified food distributed), while 347 children aged 6-59 months (185 boys and 162 girls) and 162 PLWGs were enrolled in the malnutrition treatment programme (3 mt of fortified food distributed). The distribution of school meals did not take place in July due to the school holidays. In addition, the remedial classes that were supposed to start during in July have not yet taken place.

• WFP participated in meetings organised by the Food Security Commission (CSA) and other national actors aimed at operationalising the National Scheme for Prevention and Response to Food and Nutritional Crises (DCAN). In addition, WFP actively engaged with the CSA committee responsible for monitoring and operationalisation of the DCAN to identify actions to be supported by WFP in the framework of a future CSA/WFP agreement.

• In July, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 108 passengers and over 172 kg cargo connecting Nouakchott-Kiffa and Bassikounou, through 30 in-country rotations.