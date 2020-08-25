WFP Mauritania Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

991,537 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 924,505 cash-based transfers made

USD 14.7 m six months (July-December 2020) net funding requirements

76,707 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• Due to the deteriorating food and nutrition situation - resulting from the colliding effects of the 2019 drought and of the restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, double distributions covering the months of June and July reached 8,528 people in Assaba and Hodh El Chargui regions, as part of the lean season interventions. A total of USD 193,851 was distributed.

• WFP was able to start preparing social protection activities within a joint operation with UNICEF, funded by the BMZ. This contribution will allow for a rapid scale-up of lean season cash interventions in Gorgol, Hodh Echargui and Assaba, as part of the government's COVID-19 national response plan. It will also contribute to the strengthening of national social protection systems so they can become more shock-responsive, nutrition sensitive and best benefit children.

• In Mbera camp, 865 mt of food and USD 730,654 were distributed to 57,729 Malian refugees, of which 5,968 received only cash to cover the months of July and August. A total of 1,373 children and 618 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received 1 mt of corn-soya blend (CSB) as part of malnutrition prevention interventions. Regarding the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), 539 children received 2 mt of Plumpy Sup, and 102 PLW received 612 kg of Super Cereals. However, given the current funding gap, the assistance provided is not enough to mitigate deteriorating socioeconomic conditions and this could increase the risks of heightened food insecurity and malnutrition.

• Concerning nutrition activities, field-level agreements (FLAs) with all partners were signed in July. MAM treatment activities were carried out in Assaba, Tagant, Gorgol, Guidimakha et Hodh Echargui as well as two out of nine of Nouakchott’s Moughataas.

Moreover, training of partners on the process of implementing target supplementary feeding (TSF) in the context of COVID-19 took place. In July, the distribution of 37 mt of nutritional inputs to 6,563 children and 1,357 PLW was carried out in 210 treatment centres (CRENAMS) in the Moughataas of Néma, Amourj,

Djiguénni and Bassikounou and Timbedra.

• School feeding activities will resume on 1 September with the reopening of schools and will continue being provided as part of WFP’s integrated resilience package. Purchases of kitchen and hygiene equipment are being finalized so that they can be distributed to schools simultaneously with food commodities. The protocol for a safe reopening of schools in the COVID-19 context is currently being discussed with the Ministry of Education.