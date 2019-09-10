WFP Mauritania Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

630 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 497,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 9 m six months (August 2019 – Janvier 2020) net funding requirements, representing 25% of total annual budget

83,750 people assisted in July 2019

Strategic Updates

• WFP continues to assist drought affected people, positioning itself in the high priority departments of Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh El Chargui. With the current level of funding available (60 percent of its total requirements needed for the food/nutrition emergency response), WFP is able to assist 74,856 people with general food distribution and prevention of malnutrition activities and 12,160 people with treatment of malnutrition (representing 65 and 30 percent of WFP planned figures). WFP is urgently seeking an additional USD 3.7 million to extend support to an additional 40,000 people with general food distribution and prevention of malnutrition activities as well as 28,000 children and pregnant and lactating women with treatment of malnutrition (Country Strategic Plan planned beneficiaries).

• The food security and nutrition sector (ACF, Oxfam, Save the Children and WFP) and the government, intervening through the integrated response plan, reached overall around 117,000 people (23.5 percent of the target).

• WFP continues implementing the recommendations of the integrated livelihood strategy for Bassikounou. After the first round of targeted assistance (in April), in July additional 472 households (referred as group 5) have been removed from general food assistance. This group was significantly smaller than expected: it constitutes about 4 percent of the camp population compared to about 12 percent estimated during the profiling exercise. In order to ensure a fair process, and minimize inclusion and exclusion errors, UNHCR conducted a systematic review of the profiles of all pre-identified households and a significant number of home visits (over 450). Many households have been reclassified as not meeting or no longer meeting the criteria of group 5. Conversely, efforts have been made with the community to proactively identify resilient households, that have been included in the group. It should also be noted that nutrition support as well as school feeding activities are maintained for all groups regardless of their levels of vulnerability. Moreover, the households removed from general food distribution will benefit from the food assistance for asset creation (FFA) that WFP plans to introduce for refugees and host populations towards the end of the year. The next step of the targeting process, scheduled for September, will be to notify households of group 4 about the reduction by half of the food assistance ration (withdrawal of the food portion).

• In July, WFP, in collaboration with the World Bank, organized a workshop to present to partners and government the food insecurity estimation and forecasting model, an innovative tool that define the impact of climatic conditions on household food security and aim to strengthen the early warning system during the lean season.

• The first meeting of the technical working group responsible for proposing the legal and regulatory texts of the future permanent early warning and shock response system was held in July. Representatives of the main ministerial departments, international organizations, national and international NGOs were present to the event.

• WFP organized an open-door day to present the activities of the PARSAAC project (Projet d'Adaptation à la Résilience et aux Changements Climatiques) to institutional, technical, financial partners as well as to the civil society and representatives of the communities targeted by the project.