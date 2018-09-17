WFP Mauritania Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

884 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,580,450 cash- based transfers made

US$ 9 m six months (August 2018-January 2019) net funding requirements, representing 13% of total requirement (US$ 61 M)

236,700 people assisted in JULY 2018

Strategic Updates

• As co-lead to the Food Security sector, WFP has spearheaded discussions with the Nutrition sector in mid-July to cover high acute malnutrition burden departments. These departments have been identified by a nation-wide malnutrition screening, coupled with results from the new SMART survey (July 2018), highlighting additional departments having severe acute malnutrition rates as high as 6 percent. As a result, WFP decided to expand its geographical positioning in these departments for a total coverage of 25 departments in August. 21 departments will be assisted with integrated package of food/cash distributions and nutrition support for the prevention and treatment of global acute malnutrition; while four high acute malnutrition burden departments will be assisted with curative and preventive support for global acute malnutrition (GAM) alone because lack of funding.

• The scale-up plan is made possible thanks to reallocation of balances and expected new funding contributions, which will enable WFP to reach 285,000 people (from 193,000 in July) between August and September in 25 departments.

• In July, the Ministry of Finance held a meeting to discuss the drought response with technical and financial partners, highlighting the importance of a coordinated intervention between the Government and partners.

Operational Updates

Support to drought affected people

• In July, WFP reached 176,200 beneficiaries (91 percent out of 193,000 prioritized beneficiaries for the month) through GFD in-kind and cash-based transfers. WFP provided a full household monthly in-kind ration and cash-based transfer.

Both the in-kind ration and the cash transfer cover for 70 percent of the daily kcal intake of a six-member average household.

• As part of the nutrition support for the prevention, respectively 7,160 children and 2,530 pregnant and lactating women received preventive nutrition assistance. Some 3,970 children aged 6-59 months and 340 mothers were supported with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment.

Support to Malian refugees

• In July, WFP continued to assist 56,000 refugees with a reduced mixed cash/food ration. The ration is tailored to the household’s size.

• Considering the pipeline situation, WFP decided to increase the weight of in-kind component of the ration to compensate for the underfunded cash component between July and September. WFP continues to monitor implications on the food and nutrition security of refugee households and abilities to satisfy their basic needs.

• In July, WFP introduced electronic bank cards in partnership with UNHCR for Malian refugees in Mbera camp to improve and make safer the collecting of their cash entitlements.

UNHAS (United Nations Humanitarian Air Service)

• In July, UNHAS provided service to humanitarian organisation by transporting a total of 271 passengers connecting Nouakchott-Bassikounou-Nema. UNHAS also transported 860 kg of light cargo through 14 in-country rotations.

• UNHAS still has not received authorization from the Mauritanian Government to resume flight operations in other locations (Kiffa, Kaedi, Alioun and Selibaby). Lack of authorization affects the humanitarian operations, hampering the support that many vulnerable families and communities require.

• USD 800,880 is needed for UNHAS operations in Mauritania for the next six months.