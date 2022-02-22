WFP Mauritania Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

770 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

USD 1.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 8.4 m for six months (Feb – July 2022) net funding requirements

118,737 people assisted In January 2021

Operational Updates

• In the Mbera camp, January-February coupled distributions were based on the result of the new targeting exercise. The latter, jointly carried out with the government and UNHCR, was finalised in end 2021 and ensures a better tailored assistance and the extension of the national social safety-net programme to refugees.

• WFP assisted 22,858 refugees from group 2 (moderately food insecure people) with cash only and 41,357 refugees from group 1 (highly vulnerable people) and 2,525 new arrivals with food and cash.

In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 487 children (of whom 242 girls) aged 6-59 months and 228 pregnant and lactating women received 3 mt of specialised nutritious food and 1 mt of oil. As part of the school feeding programme, WFP distributed school meals to 5,772 school children (7 mt of fortified food distributed). Prevention of malnutrition activities were not planned for this month and will be resumed in March 2022 for a period of 6 months.

• The lessons-learned workshop of the 2021 lean season response took place in January under the leadership of the Government and within the scope of the newly established ‘’Dispositif National de prevention et de response au crises alimentaires et nutritionnelles” (DCAN).

During the workshop, partners reviewed the achievements and challenges of the previous response and agreed on a set of recommendations to improve the 2022 response, including the development of an approach allowing the identification of the caseload of people in need at the municipal level (rather than at department level) and defining more strict criteria for targeting in semi-urban localities. Moreover, the government, together with the Permanent Technical Committee of the DCAN, finalized the first draft of the national response plan for the 2022 lean season and sent it to the Prime Minister's Office for validation.

• As part of the long-term integrated resilience package implemented in the regions of Hodh El Charghi, Assaba, and Guidimakha, and within the framework of the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) program, regional government representatives organized 3 regional development committees for the validation of sites identified by prior WFP missions and where WFP will implement its FFA activities in 2022.

• WFP’s school feeding programme reached 48,702 students at 373 public schools in the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba, and Hodh el Charghi). WFP also focused its efforts on strengthening the capacity of school canteen committees on school feeding management, food hygiene, and nutrition, reaching 169 parents, teachers, and government officials in 78 schools. The capacitybuilding sessions aimed at ensuring that communities were involved, empowered, and accountable for the programme and could run it on their own in an efficient and sustainable way.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 5,497 children aged 6-59 months and 2,154 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba.

• As part of the early warning and response planning (adaptative social protection system), WFP and the World Bank continued to technically support the Government in setting up the National Food and Nutritional Crisis Response Fund (FNRCAN) through the preparation of a draft decree for the establishment of a special allocation account that will make it possible to create the budgetary structure of the fund to make it financially independent.

Finally, WFP is continuing its support to the national social protection system, in particular for the integration of social safety nets to pursue synergies and increased efficiency. WFP is undertaking a study on an "integrated social safety nets" model, which will be presented for restitution and validation at a workshop to be held in March 2022.

• In preparation for the disbursement of the ARC insurance (expected in February), WFP and the Government have started preparing the implementation plan for the interventions. The disbursement will provide food assistance in the form of cash transfers in April and May 2022 to the most vulnerable Mauritanian people.

• WFP, jointly with UNICEF, UNFPA, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, launched a study on the risk assessment and reporting mechanism for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in the region of Guidimakha, Nouakchott, and Nouadibou. The assessment targets 210 people and will conclude in March 2022.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 84 passengers and over 429 kg of light cargo connecting Nouakchott to Kiffa, Nema, and Bassikounou, through 24 in-country rotations. UNHAS replaced its plane with one equipped with a toilet, following user requests.