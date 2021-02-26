WFP Mauritania Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

26 mt of food assistance and specialized food distributed

USD 0.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 11.8 m six months (February 2020 – July 2021) net funding requirements

86,231 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

WFP continued implementing treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh El Charghi regions, reaching 7,161 children and pregnant and lactating women. A new screening exercise is under preparation for Assaba and Hodh El Charghi region in order to identify people in need of nutrition assistance.

The school feeding programme resumed on 4 January following the decision of the Mauritanian government to reopen schools. A daily morning porridge and a hot meal were distributed to 19,694 pupils in the three regions of the country where WFP already implemented a package of resilience building activities. As part of a refocusing exercise to concentrate school-canteens in the same communes and departments as resilience sites, new schools were identified and included in the programme. On 24 January, during the International Education Day, WFP disseminated a video at regional and national levels to raise awareness on the importance of the school feeding programme. Moreover, WFP took part in the launch of the National School Feeding Programme in Hodh El Charghi region.

In Mbera camp, January's general food distributions were coupled with those of February to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19. Thus, 479 mt of rice, 39 mt of oil and 15 mt of salt were distributed to 53,269 beneficiaries. A total of 59,376 beneficiaries received approximately USD 0.8 million cash. The rations consisted of a food basket of 150 g of rice, 12,5 gr of salt and 5 g of oil and a cash component of USD 7. In parallel, through malnutrition treatment activities, WFP reached 510 children with 1 mt of Plumpy Sup and 270 women with 1 mt of Super Cereal Plus. Overall, 150 beneficiaries recovered and were discharged from the programme. With the aim of preventing acute malnutrition, 3,464 children and 814 women were assisted with 25 mt of Super Cereal Plus. January was marked by the reopening of schools in the camp. Thus, 3,929 students benefited from a morning porridge as part of WFP school feeding programme (3 mt of Super Cereal Plus were distributed).

Food for assets creation activities were implemented in Assaba, Guidimakha and Hodh el Charghi regions. They mainly consisted of water and soil conservation and soil defence and restoration activities. In Hodh El Charghi region, WFP, the Commissariat for Food Security and the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development have jointly evaluated the assets completed since June 2020 in order to identify relevant activities to implement for the next six months, in line with communities’ needs.

Moreover, as part of a BMZ-funded resilience project implemented jointly with UNICEF, a field mission took place for the positioning and activation of 30 hydraulic pumps in Assaba and Guidimakha regions to irrigate vegetable gardens.