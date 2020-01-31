WFP Mauritania Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

186 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.64 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 11 m six months (February– July 2020) net funding requirements

71,385 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• Following the December lessons-learned exercise on the 2019 lean season response, the food security group defined the priority recommendations to be implemented before the start of 2020 lean season and agreed on a common work agenda. Seven working groups were created to facilitate the coordination work between all partners. Among the recommendations emerged from the workshop, the need to strengthen the integration of the gender lens in the next response was highlighted. A gender-focused group composed of five members (WFP, FAO, STC, Action Contre la Faim and Oxfam) was formed in this perspective.

• From 13 to 17 January, a three-day practical training (bootcamp) took place in Guidimakha region targeting 26 actors engaged in the implementation of food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. The necessary technical knowledge on different water and soil conservation techniques and soil defence and restoration methods was taught, to support communities in the creation of the assets. Participants familiarized themselves with techniques like stony barriers, half-moons, trenches, filter dikes and compost pits.

• From 21 to 23 January, WFP organized a capitalization exercise on the implementation of FFA activities. Seventyone (71) participants, including governmental technical services, partners and communities’ representatives from the regions of Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh El Charghi, took part in this review. The aim was to capitalize on good practices and identify improvement areas, and to formulate technical and strategic recommendations for a pragmatic implementation of FFA programmes in 2020.

• In Mbera camp, unconditional resource transfers through in-kind and/or cash transfers took place from 17 to 31 January, reaching 54,297 individuals (55 percent women). This represented 97 percent of the target. The daily hybrid food basket per person was composed of 100 g of rice, 25 g of oil and 5 g of salt and a cash component of USD 12 (per month). In line with the vulnerability-based targeting strategy, some 6,000 people belonging to the more or less autonomous group 4 (group 1 being the most disadvantaged and vulnerable group and group 6 being the most autonomous group), only received the cash portion of the ration in January. The food portion was withdrawn as part of the gradual phase-out of WFP’s assistance. Nutrition-related activities could not be carried out due to operational constraints and are expected to resume in February.