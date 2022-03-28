WFP Mauritania Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

91 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

No cash-based transfers made

USD 12.2 m for six months (March – August 2022) net funding requirements

119,323 people assisted In February 2021

Operational Updates

• In the Mbera refugee camp, January and February distributions were coupled together. Based on the results of the new targeting exercise, WFP assisted 22,858 moderately food insecure refugees (10,335 man and 12,503 women) with cash only, as well as 41,357 highly vulnerable people (18,734 man and 22,623 women) and 2,525 new arrivals (1,144 man and 1,381 women) with food and cash.

• In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 487 children aged 6-59 months (of whom 242 were girls) and 228 pregnant and lactating women received 3 mt of specialised nutritious food and 1 mt of oil. As part of the school feeding programme, WFP distributed school meals (7 mt of fortified food) to 5,772 students (2,615 boys and 3,157 girls). Malnutrition prevention activities were not planned for this month and will resume in March 2022 for a period of 6 months.

• In line with the 2022 National Response Plan, WFP stands ready to position itself in any of the 33 moughataas (departments) projected to be in phase 3+ (crisis) per the Cadre Harmonisé and located in the regions of Adrar, Assaba, Brakna, Gorgol, Guidimakha, Hod El Chargui, Hod El Gharbi, Tagant, and Tiris Zemmour. Priority areas of geographical positioning shall be decided on by the end of the first quarter of 2022 based on consultations with the Government and partners, to maximize coverage of acutely affected populations and complementarities among actors. Resource permitting, WFP will provide cash assistance to 200,000 food insecure individuals (of which, 104,000 women) (26 percent of people projected in phase 3+), combined with blanket supplementary feeding for children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls. Starting from April, WFP will provide pre-lean season assistance in the moughataas of Maghama and Aioun. Preparations have already started.

• On March 1st , the African School Feeding Day, Taazour (the Delegation for National Solidarity and the Fight against Exclusion), the Commission for Food Security, and the Ministry of Education signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding for the implementation of a national school feeding program. This is an important step, which was made possible through the advocacy and technical expertise of WFP.

• WFP’s school feeding programme reached 48,702 students (24,351 boys and 24,351 girls) in 373 public schools in the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba, and Hodh el Charghi). In Guidimakha and Assaba, WFP organised a training session on school feeding management, food hygiene and nutrition, reaching 315 people (canteen managers, parents, school directors, and technical service), of which 158 were women.

• On the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 4,763 children aged 6-59 months and 1,592 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba.

• In 68 integrated resilience sites, WFP continued implementing Food Assistance for Assets activities, supporting communities to build or rehabilitate productive assets that improve the management of ecosystems and food production, and dietary diversity. WFP is running a horticultural campaign (October 2021 to March 2022) where rural women (through cooperatives) are cultivating in the gardens, thereby enhancing their livelihoods and improving nutritional diversity in the villages.

• As part of early warning and response planning (adaptative social protection system), WFP and the World Bank provided technical support for the finalization of the draft decree establishing the Food and Nutrition Crisis Response National Fund (FNRCAN). It will be published in the official gazette, after signature by the Prime Minister.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 137 passengers and over 365 kg of light cargo connecting Nouakchott to Kiffa, Nema, and Bassikounou, through 33 in-country rotations.