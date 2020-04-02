WFP Mauritania Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

702 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 11.1 m six months (March– August 2020) net funding requirements

87,330 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• Data collection on food security, nutrition and pastoral surveillance continues in all sentinel sites. This led to the production of the first bulletin on pastoral surveillance in Guidimakha and of two other newsletters on food and nutritional security validated at regional level by the prefect and shared with the national food security observatory.

• The food security group in charge of the preparation and implementation of the 2020 lean season response continued its coordination efforts in order to finalise the plan and the methodology of the response by end of March, before the start of the lean season.

• WFP completed in February a market analysis in the regions of Tagant and Guidimakha in order to better inform the choice of the transfer modality in these areas. The markets evaluated are moderately or highly functional and are able to support the provision of cash transfers. The analysis will also be conducted in the regions of Gorgol, Assaba, Hodh El Gharbi and Hodh El Charghi to assess the feasibility of cash transfers and market absorption capacity in view of scaling up this modality in Mauritania.

• In the framework of the Malian refugees’ profiling and targeting methodology on the basis of their food security and livelihoods profile, a mid-term review of the targeting process was conducted at the end of the 2019, following which WFP and UNHCR agreed to pursue the process in 2020. Verification at once of the remaining households in groups 1, 2 and 3 was finalised in February. The aim of this new approach is to (i) estimate the size of the remaining groups as accurately as possible and (ii) detect any cases of inclusion error as early as possible. There were desk-based verifications and, where necessary, there will be door-to-door follow-up (nonsystematic) visits in the following month.

• WFP supported the national commission for food security (CSA) in the consolidation, formulation and appropriation by the technical working group of recommendations made by food security and nutrition actors, which will feed into the future permanent early warning and shock response mechanism. WFP continues its advocacy efforts to sensitize the highest governmental authorities on the importance of the rapid implementation of the mechanism. Following the advocacy activities, the mechanism will be presented to the Council of Ministers.