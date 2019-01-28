WFP Mauritania Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

5 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 13.4 m six months (January 2018-June 2019) net funding requirements

150,000 people assisted in December 2018

Strategic Updates

• Following the end of the lean season emergency response, food security and nutrition partners in Mauritania held lessons learned exercise to discuss strengths and weaknesses in terms of early warning system, response planning and implementation, as well as to draft recommendations for future response plans. This exercise was a preparatory one in view of a workshop that will be organized in the first quarter of 2019 by the Mauritanian government with partners. The objective of this workshop is to support the Government in strengthening its early warning and response mechanisms to prevent and respond to future shocks.

• UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operations are likely to end in January 2019 if no additional funding is identified before then. Considering the urgency and severity of the situation and on an exceptional basis, WFP decided to loan balances from one of its project activities in support of vulnerable populations to UNHAS.

This procedure is made possible through internal mechanisms.

WFP/UNHAS call on all donors and users to support fundraising efforts for this common and efficient service. The shutdown of UNHAS operations will hamper the support that vulnerable households and communities require and will constrain prompt operationalization of humanitarian and development interventions, while raising staff safety concerns since humanitarian access in the country will be less safe and effective.

• As part of an ECHO-funded project aimed at strengthening the Government’s preparedness and response capacities, WFP undertook – with HQ and regional support – a rigorous Capacity Needs Mapping (CNM) exercise in December 2018. It was carried out together with the Observatoire de la Sécurité Alimentaire, focusing on early warning, and with the Commissariat à la Sécurité Alimentaire, covering broader preparedness and response planning. Mauritania is the first WFP country office in the region to apply the Capacity Needs Mapping, which is part of WFP’s new corporate toolkit for capacity strengthening. The approach is highly consultative and covers all dimensions of a functioning system (technical, financial, partnership, etc.). The CNM will inform WFP’s capacity support workplan and interventions throughout the Country Strategic Plan duration (2019-2022).