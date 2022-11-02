WFP Mauritania Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

190 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

USD 1.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 14.8 m for six months (Sept 2022 – Feb 2023) net funding requirements

263,507 people assisted In August 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP’s refugee response in the Mbera camp: WFP provided food and cash assistance, covering July and August, to 51,275 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees. Assistance in the form of cash was provided to 74,061 refugees, 54 percent of whom were women. To treat moderate acute malnutrition, 579 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent girls) and 213 pregnant and lactating women received 2 mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.1 mt of oil. To prevent malnutrition, 2,036 children (50 percent girls) and 1,295 women received 8 mt of nutritious food.

WFP provided a morning porridge to 2,336 primary school children (1,138 girls and 1,198 boys) enrolled in remedial classes in eight schools in the camp.

• In August, WFP assisted 165,252 people in Aioun, Magama,

Tamchekett, and Guidimakha, coupled with prevention of malnutrition interventions for 9,210 women and children as part of the lean season assistance.

• Under the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition programme, 10,243 children aged 6-59 months and 2,232 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 916 health centres located in six regions (Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba, Hodh El Gharbi and Brakna).

WFP closely worked with the Commissariat a la Securite Alimentaire to carry out nutrition activities during the lean season.

• As part of the Food Assistance for Assets programme, WFP held the Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) exercise in the Assaba region (30 Sept - 3 Aug), gathering WFP staff, regional government representatives, UN agencies and NGOs (50 participants). The SLP aims to strengthen the design, planning, and implementation of longer-term resilience building programmes in the region. In parallel, in the department of Bassikounou, WFP organized Community-Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) in the Lemghays site. UNHCR, ILO, and UNICEF, in addition to technical services and cooperating partners, joined the exercise, which aims to identify needs and tailor programme responses to local requirements by ensuring prioritization and ownership by communities. The main outcomes of both exercises will be shared in the next country brief. The final evaluation of the UN Peace Building Fund project implemented by WFP and FAO was released, with the overall evaluation of the project being positive. However, further work needs to be done to ensure the sustainability of the project and enhance ownership by the communities and authorities. Within the framework of the Debt Swap project, jointly implemented with the government, the Ministry of Environment planted 4,900 trees in the region of Assaba.

In August, WFP conducted a monitoring mission in three sites in Assaba and eight sites in Guidimakha, using drones. The mission enabled the team to observe how the assets were coping with the heavy rainfall that the region has been experiencing over the last few weeks, as well as ongoing repairs such as water retention installations and stone barriers. The National Agency for the Great Green Wall and WFP organized a joint monitoring mission to evaluate the status of reforestation and dune fixation activities in 20 sites in Assaba and Hodh El Charghi regions.

• An implementing decree allowing the official operationalization of the Food and Nutrition Crisis Response Fund (FRCAN) was prepared by a core group of experts, in which WFP actively participated, and a workshop to finalize the process is scheduled for September 2022. In parallel, following WFP's advocacy efforts, the standing technical committee of the National Mechanism for the Prevention and the Response to Food and Nutritional Crises (DCAN) met to evaluate the status of the 2022 National Response Plan and revitalize the functioning of the DCAN.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 84 passengers and over 348 kg of light cargo connecting Nouakchott to Kiffa, Nema, and Bassikounou, through 23 in-country rotations. The maintenance of the Bassikounou airstrip is ongoing.

• In the sub-office of Kaedi (Guidimakha), WFP organized a training and sensitization awareness session for staff on the linkages between gender and food security and to examine good practices that could be replicated.