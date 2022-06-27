WFP Mauritania Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

52 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

0.3 m cash-based transfers made

USD 18.5 m for six months (May – Oct 2022) net funding requirements

128,156 people assisted In April 2022

Operational Updates

• In the Mbera refugee camp, March and April distributions were coupled together. Based on the results of the new targeting exercise, WFP assisted 18,617 moderately food insecure refugees (10,053 of whom were women) with cash only as well as 47,043 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees (25,733 women and 21,310 men) with food and cash. In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 490 children aged 6-59 months (249 of whom were girls) and 237 pregnant and lactating women received 3.2 mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.127 mt of oil. As part of the school feeding programme, WFP distributed school meals (7 mt of fortified food) to 5,962 students (3,008 of whom were girls) in the 8 schools of the camp. Malnutrition prevention activities planned for this month couldn’t be implemented due to operational delays relating to the screening of beneficiaries. The activities will likely resume in May.

• WFP finalised the pre-lean season targeting in the Moughataas (departments) of Maghama and Aioun, which are facing severe food insecurity this year. Around 45,000 individuals (24,300 of whom were women) were identified as meeting the eligibility criteria and will receive assistance in May for the months of April and May and will continue to receive assistance throughout all the lean season. The food assistance and safety nets specialised group, within the scope of the Dispositif National de prevention et de response au crises alimentaires et nutritionnelles” (DCAN), finalised the modalities and tools review for the 2022 lean season response. The existing targeting and delivery tools, harmonized between humanitarian and shock-responsive safety-net programmes, were further enhanced in 2022 through determining the quota of beneficiaries at the commune level (rather than department) and including targeting criteria for semi-urban localities. Moreover, the monthly ration was maintained at 450 MRU per person (covering 98% of food needs) and the reduction for households benefitting from Tekavoul is set at 730 MRU per household.

• WFP’s school feeding programme reached 48,702 children (26,299 girls) with morning porridge and warm lunch in April. This activity will not be implemented in May due to lack of funding coupled with delays in fund confirmations, which make purchasing food items in a timely manner impossible given the long lead time.

• On the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 4,228 children aged 6-59 months (2,283 of whom were girls) and 648 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 427 health centers located in the three regions where WFP is implementing the resilience package, namely Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, and Assaba.

In parallel, in April 2022, WFP completed the first screening to identify moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women in need of treatment in the regions of Guidimakha, Assaba, Hodh el Chargui, and Hodh el Garbi (malnutrition screening in Gorgol has not yet started) during the lean season. A total of 49,148 children were screened, among whom 5,450 children were found in need of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment. These children will be enrolled in the WFP MAM treatment programme. Similarly, WFP, together with its implementing partners, screened a total of 19,889 women, among whom 1,893 will be enrolled in the WFP MAM treatment programme. Screening exercises are conducted regularly to identify needs and ensure the inclusion of beneficiaries most in need of malnutrition treatment activities and reach the planned target.