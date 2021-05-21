WFP Mauritania Country Brief, April 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP completed the household targeting process for the lean season assistance in the region of Tagant (a predominantly pastoral area). Overall, 19,954 targeted beneficiaries will receive cash distributions complemented with blanket supplementary feeding in mid-May 2021 to meet their needs during the peak of the lean season and to prevent malnutrition for pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children. Lean season intervention is part of the adaptive social protection system that the Government is gradually putting in place nationwide with the support of WFP and other technical and financial partners.

• As part of food assistance for assets (FFA) activities, a bootcamp on water and soil conservation techniques and soil defence and restoration methods took place in the Hodh El Charghi region (7 to 9 April). Thirty-one actors among technical services, cooperating partners, and WFP staff are now equipped with the necessary technical knowledge to support communities in the creation of quality assets. Moreover, under the UN Peace Building Fund project, 10 community based participatory planning exercises were organised in Guidimakha region.

• Through the malnutrition treatment programme, WFP reached 740 children and PLW/Gs (557 women and girls and 183 boys) in the regions of Assaba and Guidimakha, in the same departments where WFP is implementing its integrated resilience package. Screening for malnutrition in four departments in Hodh El Charghi was also carried out by implementing partners.

• WFP continued to implement the school feeding programme, reaching 47,723 children (23,480 girls and 24,243) in 10 departments of the three targeted regions (Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh el Charghi).

• In Mbera camp, food and ash distributions didn’t take place in April since a two-month ration was provided in March. In parallel, through malnutrition treatment activities, WFP reached 240 children and 124 women with 1.1 mt of Super Cereal Plus. A total of 25 children (14 girls and 11 boys) and 28 women recovered and were discharged. Moreover, 5,298 students (2,604 girls and 2,684 boys) benefited from a morning porridge as part of the emergency school feeding programme (2.2 mt of Super Cereal Plus were distributed). Moreover, targeting of refugees through the Social Registry started.