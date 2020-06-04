WFP Mauritania Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

424 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 21 m six months (May-Oct 2020) net funding requirements

59,000 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

• As WFP is gearing up to scale up its emergency assistance to provide critical support to already vulnerable people now affected by the COVID19 situation, funding is urgently needed to cover the additional needs and protect lives and livelihoods of people affected by the COVID pandemic. As of April 2020, WFP received only 20 percent of the expected needs under the ongoing budget revision for emergency food assistance. The emergence of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown measures are currently threatening lives and livelihoods of thousands of people in Mauritania along with the trading networks they rely on for survival. The potential impact on already food-insecure people is hugely concerning. Entering 2020, the number of food insecure and malnourished people was already on the rise with about 609,180 individuals projected to be in “crisis” conditions during the lean season according to the November 2019 Cadre Hamonisé, an increase of 9 percent compared to last year. Up to 1.4 million people are expected to be in need of assistance during the upcoming lean season.

• Under the coordination of WFP and FAO, the food security group (gSA) finalised the 2020 lean season response plan. Harmonized modalities for geographic prioritization, household targeting, ration sizes, monitoring and evaluation tools, communication strategy were developed, with a special attention to gender-related issues. In addition, in order to ensure the continuity of food assistance interventions in a safe manner and in line with the COVID-19 context, the gSA has also adopted ad hoc measures regarding geographic prioritization, household targeting and distribution modalities • Within the framework of the coordination system set up by the Resident Coordinator and the United Nations system, WFP continued to provide to the Government and the humanitarian community the lead in terms of logistical support. Two trucks were made available to the Ministry of Health for the transportation of medical supplies, hygiene products and equipment throughout the country. WFP also established warehouses in Nouakchott to provide storage capacity for the response.

• WFP continued to actively participate and work with the United Nations Communications Group. As part of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Action Plan to face the novel Coronavirus, WFP, together with other agencies and partners, conducted awareness campaigns around measures to take to prevent COVID-19 contamination, particularly in Assaba, Tagant and Hodh el Charghi regions.

• Identified as a priority activity in WFP’s response plan to the COVID-19 crisis, food assistance to Malian refugees reached around 57,150 beneficiaries with cash and in-kind food transfers in April. The daily food basket was composed of 250 gr of rice, 25 gr of oil and 5 gr of salt while the cash component was USD 12. Distributions were carried out respecting COVID-19 prevention measures (including pre-packaging of food items before distributions) and sensitisations to increase beneficiaries’ awareness on COVID-19 contamination. Activities for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition were also carried out in the camp, reaching 633 children aged 6-59 months with with lipid-based nutrient supplements. A total of 213 children were healed and discharged (34 percent) and there were no deaths or nonresponding cases. The COVID-19 related sensitization tools developed by the Ministry of Health were posted in all malnutrition centres and all beneficiaries were sensitised before distributions.

• WFP school feeding programme, benefiting over 50,000 students, has been put on hold due to government decision to close the schools since mid-March as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

WFP is currently exploring with the Government the possibility of distributing take-home rations (THR), while maintaining sufficient stocks to support the Ministry of Education when classes reopen. The THR scenario will only be operational if schools do not reopen until September 2020.

• In the framework of the setting up of the future permanent early warning and shock response system in the country, WFP provided technical support for the elaboration of the system’s legal framework. A consensus was also found around the future name of the mechanism: “System for preventing and responding to food and nutritional crises”.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities benefited 2,117 participants in the regions of Guidimakha, Assaba and Hodh el Charghi. Awarenessraising missions were carried out in FFA sites and hygiene kits were distributed to households to avoid COVID propagation.

• Following a decision of the Mauritanian authorities to ban all movements between regions, UNHAS activities have been suspended since 20 April 20. In April, UNHAS transported 36 passengers and 241 kg of cargo through eight in-country rotations.