WFP Mauritania Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

186 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.3 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements, representing 26% of total

118,000 people assisted in April 2019

Strategic Updates

• Limited resources affect WFP’s operational readiness capacity to intervene with food and cash assistance in support of droughtaffected people. As of April, WFP received only 13 percent of its total requirements needed for the food and nutrition emergency response. In agreement with other partners and based on funding received, WFP will be prioritizing assistance to households in food crisis and with members at risk high of malnutrition (pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-59 months).

• According to the Cadre Harmonisé (CH), 555,900 people are expected to be food insecure, an increase of 22,000 people compared to 2018, when Mauritania was experiencing the aftermath of a severe drought. Despite slight improvements in agro-climatic conditions, the repetition of dry spells in several areas of the country combined to the shorter-than-necessary recovery time following the 2017 drought and the worrying erosion of coping strategies is resulting in a projected food and nutrition situation for the upcoming lean season that is largely comparable to the one observed in 2018.

• The first round of cash assistance targeted on the basis of refugees’ vulnerability took place in April in Mbera camp. This follows rigorous analysis undertaken by WFP and UNHCR over the past year to assess refugees’ food security, livelihood and protection profiles, and devise a robust targeting methodology. A total of 177 food secure households or 766 individuals (referred to as “group 6”) were removed from the April distribution list. This corresponds to the first step of a progressive and controlled rollout of targeted assistance, which will be closely monitored and will span until 2020. The next step is expected to take place in July with the withdrawal of “group 5”. Prevention of acute malnutrition; treatment of moderate malnutrition and school feeding programmes will, still be provided to all targeted people regardless of vulnerability status. In parallel and as part of the UN strategy for refugee’s self-reliance and host communities’ resilience, WFP continues to work closely with UNHCR to identify resilience-building activities (including food assistance for assets or training) to be initiated in Mbera camp and host communities.

• WFP established a hotline to provide beneficiaries with a dedicated line to voice their feedback regarding WFP programmes. This is expected to contribute to empowering beneficiaries and allow WFP to improve services and outcomes for the affected populations.

Operational Updates

• In Mbera camp, WFP continued to assist 53,647 refugees (96 percent of the target) with household monthly cash transfers (USD 12.4, full transfer) of the mixed food/cash ration. The cash component covered 45 percent of the refugees’ daily intake. In-kind assistance was not provided due to supply chain challenges beyond WFP’s control. A total of 5,430 children and women continued to receive curative and preventive malnutrition support. In parallel, WFP continued providing 4,275 refugee children with a daily nutritious meal (a morning porridge) to improve their nutritional intake and to encourage parents to send children to school regularly.

• In the regions of Assaba, Hodh ech-Charghi and Guidimakha, WFP is implementing a longer-term resilience package, designed to shift communities from chronic vulnerability to durable resilience and self-support, providing livelihood support in the form of food assistance for assets and implementing school feeding activities.

• Through its school feeding programme, WFP provided two daily meals - a warm morning porridge and a hot lunch prepared with rice, pulses and vegetable oil - to 46,566 children attending primary schools. WFP scaled up food assistance for assets activities: 6,590 participants were involved in the implementation of activities in 50 sites, consisting of soil conservation, dune stabilization and agroforestry activities. Under the Projet d'Adaptation à la Résilience et aux Changements Climatiques, 690 households benefited from the setting up of nurseries for the production of seedlings. Overall, 115 000 plants were planted. Operational plans for the third phase of the implementation (from May to September) are being developed.

Moreover, to contribute to addressing both immediate and root causes of malnutrition, WFP carries out various actions including support to community- women’s groups known as Groupes d'Apprentissage et de Suivi des Pratiques optimales d'Alimentation du nourrisson et du jeune enfant (GASPA). GASPA supports pregnant and lactating women/girls and are active in the region of Assaba.

• Considering the serious funding deficit that the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) was facing, all users agreed to replace the current plane with a less expensive one and double the cost of passengers’ tickets. Taking into account new confirmed contributions, UNHAS can be in service until November 2019. In April, the UNHAS transported 95 passengers and over 300 kg of cargo, connecting Nouakchott-Bassikounou-Kiffa, through over 18 in-country rotations.

UNHAS has still not received official authorization to resume flight operations in three locations (Kaedi, Aioun and Selibaby) out of the six planned. The temporary authorization to fly to Kiffa is still valid to compensate the temporary closure of the Nema airport for maintenance works. Nema airport will be closed until further notice.