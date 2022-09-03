West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 - 29 August 2022)

WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA

FLOODS KILLED OVER 250 PEOPLE

Across 17 countries in West and Central Africa, as of 16 August, heavy rainfall and floods killed over 250 people, injured many others, destroyed some 35,000 houses, leaving 126,000 people homeless and displacing over 125,000 people. More rain expected in the region until October. Rains and floods are severely impacting the Republic of Congo, Chad, Liberia, Nigeria, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Mauritania, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso. Additional shocks of extreme weather events have pushed vulnerable families deep into crisis. Many of the affected regions were already struggling with high levels of food insecurity, malnutrition, instability, and violence. Floods have impacted hygiene and sanitation conditions and increased the incidence of water-borne diseases. Moreover, floods increased displacement into overcrowded settlement camps, where diseases spread easily. More recent information and figures on floods and their impacts on the region will be published soon.

SIERRA LEONE

TORRENTIAL RAINS AND FLOODS KILLED 6

On 28 August, Torrential rains caused floods and landslides across parts of the capital Freetown, killed at least 6 people, displaced others, and destroyed properties. About 122 households, 55 houses and 9 public structures were affected. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) provided food and non-food items to 1,011 people affected by fire and windstorm in various towns and villages in Kenema and Kailahun Districts, Eastern Region. This is the second spate of heavy rain in Freetown in the last 2 weeks. Areas of Freetown including Culvert and Kroo Bay were flooded after a heavy downpour that started on 17 August.

MAURITANIA

HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODS KILL 14, DESTROY OVER 3,800 HOUSES

Since late July, heavy rainfall and floods have killed at least 14 persons across several regions of Mauritania, most of them are children, affected about 29,000 persons, destroyed 3,817 houses, and damaged many others. The most affected areas include south-central Tagat region, and Assaba and Hodh El Gharbi regions in the south. Rains and floods have also destroyed crops and killed hundreds of livestock. Food stocks were also damaged. Some roads were cut off for several days. Telecommunication and electricity services were also interrupted. Access to drinking water has become inaccessible for many families in affected areas. Heavy rain fall continued in August with several areas recording 100mm of rain within hours. Humanitarian organizations in including Red Crescent Society mobilized to provide aid to affected people.

CAMEROON

FLOODS KILLED FIVE PEOPLE IN THE FAR NORTH

On 15 and 16 August, heavy rains and floods in the Mayo-Danay division in the Far-North province and Logone et Chari in the extreme north province killed at least five people, injured many others, and affected about 6,000 people. Humanitarian organizations mobilized to provide immediate support.