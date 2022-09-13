West and Central Africa: Flooding Situation - As of 9 September 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 9 September 2022, flooding affected 1.4 million people in 19 countries in West and Central Africa. Heavy rains and floods continued to take a significant toll on human life, property, farmlands, and livestock, killing 424 people, injuring 1,297, and displacing about 146,000. Chad, the Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Nigeria, Liberia, the Central African Republic, Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Sao Tome and Principe, etc. are being severely impacted by torrential rains and floods. Some 62,000 houses were destroyed in the region. In Chad, torrential rainfall has triggered unprecedented flooding affecting over 452,000 people, which surpassed last year’s figures where through 2021, about 256,000 people were affected by floods there.

While in 2021, flooding affected 1.4 million people in 15 countries in West and Central Africa, with many regions recording excess rainfalls, the impact of additional shocks of extreme weather events this year seem to be more significant and increasingly pushing vulnerable families deep into crisis. Many of the affected regions were already struggling with high levels of food insecurity, malnutrition, instability, and violence. Floods impacted hygiene and sanitation and increased the incidence of water-borne diseases.

