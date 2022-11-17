Update on the ProNexus project in Mauritania - September 2022

In the framework of the SUN Global Programme, GIZ and UNHCR in Mauritania have designed and are implementing jointly a project that builds capacity for the socio-economic inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in a manner that benefits and sustains Mauritanian host communities.

Context

Mauritania has maintained a commendable open-door policy towards refugees for decades and is host to the largest number of Malian refugees in the Sahel region. As of September 2022, 86,964 Malian refugees are living in the Hodh Chargui region where Mbera refugee camp is located. There are also 14,243 refugees and asylum-seekers in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, mostly from Mali and to a lesser extent from Central African Republic, Syria and other countries in West Africa.

Protracted instability in Mali means that largescale returns of Malian refugees are not viable in the immediate future while the number of Malians seeking refuge in Mauritania has increased since the start of 2022. The Government of Mauritania has committed itself to a policy of inclusion for Malian refugees, allowing them to be gradually integrated into national services, starting with healthcare and social protection. Since 2021,

UNHCR and GIZ have, in support of the Government of Mauritania, designed joint initiatives that facilitate the socioeconomic inclusion of refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable Mauritanians from host communities.