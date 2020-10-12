UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: July to September 2020

Highlights

As of September 30, 7,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania since the first confirmed case was registered on 13 March 2020. So far, 7,120 people have recovered, and 161 people died.

Since January, 18,490 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated throughout the country. SAM admissions are 19% higher than last year at the same period (18,490 versus 15,492) and this figure could be underestimated due to the low proportion (71%) of reports completed between May and July due to Covid-19 restrictions. Six regions of the country recorded more than 15% increase in SAM compared to 2019.

Schools reopening took place on 1 September although several schools in different regions were not able to start as expected due to floods. UNICEF has been very active in supporting the reopening of schools by ensuring that students receive learning materials and ensuring the minimum level of hygiene is fully observed in schools as part of COVID-19 prevention.