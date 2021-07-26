UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 January to 30 June, 2021

Highlights

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a total of 20,808 COVID-19 cases, including 804 children, 489 deaths, 19,790 recoveries, and 529 active cases.

Now during the third wave, UNICEF is supporting the government in the multisectoral response against COVID-19, providing co-leadership on Infection Prevention and Control and Risk Communication and Community Engagement pillars.

As of June 30, 156,543 people over 45 years of age or with co-morbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine, 0.4% of the total population (4,271,198), 0.6% of the target population (2,690,855), and 16% of the first priority target (854,239).

Sensitization on COVID-19 prevention measures benefitted 19,140 students in schools and 1,200 students in mahadras.