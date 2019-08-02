UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report (April - June 2019)

Highlights

 9,171 children – 5,044 girls and 4,127 boys – with severe acute malnutritution (SAM) were admitted for treatment throughout the country. This figure represents 34 per cent of the estimated national caseload of 26,930 SAM cases for 2019 or 85 per cent of the national burden, based of available data as of the end of May 2019.

 283 refugee children, including 198 girls, and children from host communities participated in UNICEF-supported psychosocial activities. A total of 1,448 children have been reached with child protection interventions since January 2019.

 121 candidates will sit the final examination for primary education (DEF), while 236 candidates will sit the secondary education examination.  5,298 children were enrolled at the six primary schools in M’Berra refugee camp.

 700 youth – 228 boys and 472 girls – attended literacy courses in M’Berra. An additional 1,000 youth – 337 boys and 663 girls – attended literacy courses in the host community of Bassiknou

 1,450 madrasa pupils received learning materials and 140 Cheikhs were trained in child-centred pedagogy.  24,505 mothers and their children affected by malnutrition were sensitized on hygiene and essential family practices. An additional 3,861 others received water, sanitation and hygiene kits for household use. A total of 221 health and nutrition centres received WASH kits for improved hygiene practices.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

April – June 2019

224,978 Number of children in need of humanitarian assistance

559,915 Number of people in need of humanitarian assistance

56,856 Number of Malian refugees in Mauritania, including

33,849 children (UNHCR, June 2019)

US$ 10.5 million UNICEF Appeal 2018

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

 In March 2019, results from the Cadre Harmonisé exercise estimated that 375,891 people faced severe food insecurity in March and a total of 606,647 people would be severely food from June to August 2019. Populations in some regions will have difficulty meeting their minimum food needs and will have insufficient income to protect their livelihoods. An analysis of available data indicates that from January to May 2019, the number of SAM cases registered from January to May 2019 decreased compared to 2018, from 9,171 to 10,322 respectively. The proportion of new SAM cases admitted per month is about 20%, similar to 2018: 1,834/9,171 versus 2,064/10,322. However, with only 72 per cent of reports completed in 2019, there is a risk that figures may increase. Further, the proportion of new SAM cases admitted has been higher in certain regions, namely, Hodh Chargui (21 per cent), Guidimakha (15 per cent), Assaba (14 per cent), Nouakchott (13 per cent), and Hodh El Gharbi (11 per cent).

 Projections of the Harmonized Framework (Cadre Harmonisé - West Africa’s version of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) indicate that over 606,647 people will be in a critical food security situation during the lean season in 2019, which is much more severe than average.

The M’Berra refugee camp was established in 2012 and is located 30 kilometres from the Malian border. It currently hosts 56,856 refugees, including 33,849 children1 , and continues to depend on assistance from the Mauritanian government and external and humanitarian support, in addition to the generosity of local communities in the Bassiknou district. Several initiatives are being developed to address the needs of refugee and host populations, strengthen the humanitarian-development nexus and improve resilience. These initiatives include those supported by the United Nations Peace Building Fund (PBF), the US-Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and the World Bank International Development Association. UNICEF continues to work with the Mauritanian government, UN agencies and partners to strengthen access to basic services at the decentralized level and boost the synergy of interventions along the humanitarian-development nexus. Despite these initiatives, efforts to mobilize sufficient resources to respond to both development and humanitarian issues remained an important challenge during the reporting period.