UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report #3 (1 January to 30 June 2020)

Highlights

On 13 March 2020, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19. As of June 30, 4,363 confirmed cases are reported, including 1,622 recoveries and 129 deaths.

8,853 children with severe acute malnutrition were treated throughout the country since the beginning of the year. 6,500 people, including 2,218 SAM children, have access to safe drinking water and 2,218 children use adequate sanitation facilities in health centres.

Nationwide,18,452 (7,842 B; 10,610 G) children, including 5,956 (3,134 B; 2,822 G,) refugee children from the M’Berra camp and the host community of Bassiknou, have benefited from better education opportunities including distance learning in response to school closure since 16 March 2020.

During the reporting period, a total of 868 children benefitted from child protection interventions in M’Berra refugee camp and the host communities.