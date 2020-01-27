UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report (1 January to 31 December 2019)

Highlights

• 25,101 children with severe acute malnutrition were treated throughout the country from January to October 31, 2019.

• 16,845 people, including 12,394 SAM children, have access to safe drinking water and 5,343 children use adequate sanitation facilities in health centres.

More than 3,260 people were provided with safe drinking water in response to the floods.

• 26,786 children have benefited from UNICEF support in education for the 2019 year. Among those, 8,846 are in the M’Berra camp 17,940 are in host community. All of them has received learning materials.

• A total of 5,154 children have been assisted with child protection intervention since January 2019 in the refugee camp and the host community.

• UNICEF Mauritania mobilised 81 per cent of funding needs. Additional funding would allow to treat more children affected by SAM and childhood disease and provide access to sanitation for targeted children.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The rainy season lasted until October, but in most cases the intensity of the rains was low. The overall rainfall situation remains in deficit compared to 2018. The Food Security Monitoring System (FSMS) (September 2019), assessed the food insecurity rate at 13.3%, well below the level reached last year at this time (25%), reflecting an improvement in household food conditions. This is mainly because the lean season wasn’t as harsh as 2018’s thanks to the support of government and humanitarian partners.

The results of the Cadre Harmonisé1 show that 30 districts (out of 48) are under-pressure (phase 2) in October-December; 299,228 people being affected by food insecurity. According to the projected situation (June-August 2020), 20 districts will be under-pressure and 23 classified in the crisis phase. The estimated total number of severely food insecure people will be 609,180 if no measures are taken to assist vulnerable populations in the meantime.