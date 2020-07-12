UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report (1 April to 30 June 2020)

Highlights

On 13 March 2020, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19. As of June 30, 4,363 confirmed cases are reported, including 1,622 recoveries and 129 deaths.

8,853 children with severe acute malnutrition were treated throughout the country from April to 30 June, 2020. 6,500 people, including 2,218 SAM children, have access to safe drinking water and 2,218 children use adequate sanitation facilities in health centres.

Nationwide,18,452 (7,842 B; 10,610 G) children, including 5,956 (3,134 B; 2,822 G,) refugee children from the M’Berra camp and the host community of Bassiknou, have benefited from better education opportunities including distance learning in response to school closure since 16 March 2020.

During the reporting period, a total of 413 children benefitted from child protection interventions in M’Berra refugee camp and the host communities.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Mauritania wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all public and private sector donors (particularly, DFID, ECHO, Japan, OFDA, USAID/FFP, USA-BPRM, Spanish and Swedish Committees for UNICEF) for the contribution and pledges received as part of the HAC 2019 and 2020. The HAC 2020 is currently funded at 35 percent for interventions related to SAM response, education and protection in an emergency, as well as flood preparedness.

Mauritania would especially like to thank donors who have contributed to ‘unearmarked’ funding. Unearmarked funding gives UNICEF essential flexibility to direct resources and ensuring the delivery of life-saving supplies and interventions where they are needed most- especially in the form of longer-term and predictable funding and in strengthening preparedness and resilience building. As UNICEF Mauritania embarked in the third year of its country cycle (2018-2022), it is important to note that 75 percent of its Other Resources Regular (ORR) ceiling for the duration of its country program has been secured. A positive sign to strengthen interventions along the humanitarian-developmental nexus, particularly in the Aftout and the Hodh Chargui regions.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The 2020 lean season is expected to be particularly difficult and will certainly start early due to the particularly unfavorable conditions of the 2019 rainy season. According to the Cadre Harmonisé, a total of 609,180 people in at least 23 Moughataas (departments) of the country will face food and nutrition crisis conditions between June and August 2020. This represents 15 percent of the population, a record high among the Sahelian countries. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March 2020. As of June 30, 4,363 confirmed cases, including 129 deaths and 1,622 recoveries were reported. According to the risk analysis data in Mauritania and considering the evolution of the trend at the regional and global levels, the risk of spreading the virus in the country appears to be very high. Beside Covid-19 pandemic, malnutrition and the presence of refugees, Mauritania may as well faces flood in 2020. In fact the regional rainfall forcaset for the Sahel anounces abundant rainfall in the country above last decade average. In addition, swarms of locusts could arrive in Mauritania by the end of June. These would be swarms of mature (breeding age) locusts which would arrive at a time of the year when rainfall could favour their breeding. The situation is therefore worrisome.