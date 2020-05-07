UNICEF Mauritania Humanitarian Situation Report #1 (1 January to 31 March 2020)

Highlights

1,225 persons (80% of women and children) fleeing renewed fighting in Mali, entered Mauritania between February 09 and March 12. More than 1,106 people were provided with safe drinking water in response to the sudden refugee arrivals.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March 2020. As of March 30, six confirmed cases are reported, including two recoveries and one death. 864 children with severe acute malnutrition were treated throughout the country from January to March 31, 2020. 2,324 people, including 1,218 SAM children, have access to safe drinking water and 1,218 children use adequate sanitation facilities in health centres.

• 20,697 (10,252 G / 10,445 F) children have benefited from UNICEF support in education during the first quarter of 2020. All education facilities (including mahadras) are closed since 16 March to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

A total of 437 children have been assisted with child protection intervention during the reporting period in the refugee camp and the host community.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The 2020 lean season is expected to be particularly difficult and will certainly start early due to the particularly unfavorable conditions of the 2019 rainy season. According to Cadre Harmonisé, 609,180 people will be in the food and nutrition crisis during the lean season of 2020, the highest number recorded since the Harmonized Framework was organized in Mauritania. In proportion to its population, Mauritania will be among the worst affected countries in the Sahel, with a rate of 14.7%, i.e. the highest rate in the entire West African Region after the Gambia. From February 09 and March 12, 1,225 persons, 80% of them being women and children, fleeing renewed fighting in Mali, entered Mauritania in the Hodh Chargui region. Following ministerial instructions, all were placed in quarantine given the risk of propagation of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever which was signaled in their region of origin (Mopti) during that same period. The transfer of new arrivals to M’Bera camp has started on 27 February after the observance of a quarantine to prevent the spread of hemorrhagic fever from both humans and cattle. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March 2020. As of March 30, six confirmed cases, including one death and two recoveries are reported. Countries bordering Mauritania (Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, Mali) have also recorded several dozen positive cases. According to the data of the risk analysis in Mauritania and considering the evolution of the trend at the regional and global levels, the risk of spreading the virus in the country appears to be very high. Disruptions in social and economic activities are already palpable: all education facilities are closed (for a period of three weeks at the time of writing this document), social gatherings are prohibited, air traffic has been suspended from Tuesday, 17 March (except in-country UNHAS flights), all arrivals from abroad are confined in structures for a period of 14 days. It remains unclear how this restriction could affect food availability as the country largely depends on food imports- which could significantly increase an already heavy malnutrition burden (~26,500 SAM and ~97,000 MAM annually).