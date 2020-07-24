UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 (1-22 July 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first confirmed COVID-19 was registered in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 13 March 2020. As of 22 July, 6,027 confirmed cases were registered, including 3,977 recoveries and 155 deaths. On July 10, the Ministerial Committee in charge of the fight against the coronavirus decided to lift the restriction on movement between regions and the curfew, and to open airports for domestic flights, while renewing the call for a strict adherence to precautionary measures aiming at limiting the transmission of the virus.

Following these important decisions, UNICEF Mauritania shared a "Communication Strategy in Support of Deconfinement" to the Ministerial Committee and Ministry of Health.

The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days a week has treated more than 1,151,464 calls since 18 March 2020.

The response plan from the Ministry of Health is currently under revision for adapting to the new context of the pandemic. The support provided to the Government by the United Nations and the humanitarian and development partners is coordinated through the Incident Command System (ICS). UNICEF ensures the lead of the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars. In accordance with the INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index, Mauritania shows high health and humanitarian impacts risks from COVID-19 that could overwhelm current national response capacity, and therefore lead to a need for additional international assistance.