UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (16-30 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first confirmed COVID-19 was registered in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 13 March 2020. As of 30 June, 4,363 confirmed cases were registered, including 1,280 recoveries and 129 deaths. On June 15, the Ministerial Committee in charge of the fight against the coronavirus decided on to adopt a new health strategy based on intensified screening. The deployment of the community watch and surveillance system was carried out by the Ministries of Health and Youth. From now on, 1,175 young people cover the 47 health areas in Nouakchott.

The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days a week has treated more than 710,157 calls since 18 March 2020.

The response plan from the Ministry of Health is currently under revision for adapting to the new context of the pandemic. The support provided to the Government by the United Nations and the humanitarian and development partners is coordinated through the Incident Command System (ICS). UNICEF ensures the lead of the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars. In accordance with the INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index, Mauritania shows high health and humanitarian impacts risks from COVID-19 that could overwhelm current national response capacity, and therefore lead to a need for additional international assistance. The country is ranked 27th at the world level and 8th at the regional level.