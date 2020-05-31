UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 (16-31 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March, 2020. As of 30 May, 483 confirmed cases were recorded, including 26 recoveries and 21 deaths. Restrictive measures in place since mid-March have been partially eased on 6 May, with the reopening of shops and markets; and the easing of the curfew. Schools are closed until the end of June.

On May 7, the Government adopted a multisectoral response plan to COVID-19 encompassing the preexisting response plan from the Ministry of Health and completed with the response to the economic and social impact of the pandemic. The support provided to the Government by the United Nations and the humanitarian and development partners is coordinated through the Incident Command System (ICS). UNICEF ensures leading the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars.

The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days a week has treated more than 441,000 calls since 18 March, 2020. An average of 428 alerts/day were reported between 18-22 May.