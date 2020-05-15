UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (30 April to 15 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March, 2020. As of 15 May, 26 confirmed cases were recorded, including two deaths. Restrictive measures in place since mid-March have been partially eased on 6 May, with the reopening of shops and markets, the easing of the curfew. Schools are closed until May 25 for the time being and travel restrictions still apply.

On May 7, the Government adopted a multisectoral response plan to COVID-19 encompassing the preexisting response plan from the Ministry of Health and completed with the response to the economic and social impact of the pandemic. The support provided to the Government by the United Nations and the humanitarian and development partners is coordinated through the Incident Command System (ICS). UNICEF ensures the lead of the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars.

The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days a week has treated more than 316,000 calls since 18 March, 2020.

According to INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index, Mauritania shows high risks from health and humanitarian impacts of COVID-19 that could overwhelm current national response capacity, and therefore lead to a need for additional international assistance. The country is ranked 27th at the world level and 8th at the regional level.