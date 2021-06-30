UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2: April - June 2021

Highlights

From January 1 to June 22 2021, a total of 5,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, 8,116 people were cured, and 133 people died, bringing the cumulative total to 20,365 cases, including 804 children, 481 deaths, 19,438 cures, and 446 active cases.

In the multisectoral response against COVID-19, UNICEF supports the government by providing co-leadership on the Infection Prevention and Control and Risk Communication and Community Engagement pillars. Mauritania faces a trend towards a possible third wave.

Launched on March 26, the vaccination is currently offered in 361 sites across the country. The Health Ministry received 170,000 doses of AstraZeneca SII through the COVAX facility. UNICEF supported a national immunization campaign from June 15-17 reaching approximately 65,000 people.

As of June 22, 133,718 people over 45 years of age or with co-morbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine, representing 0.3% of the total population (4,271,198), 0.5% of the target population (2,690,855), and 16% of the first priority target (854,239).

Situation in Numbers

5,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases 133 deaths (Jan- 22 June 2021)

133,718 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose

740,000 children in need

11.7 M US$ required

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, HAC was funded at 18% for interventions relating to nutrition, health, WASH, education, child protection, communication and social protection. During this reporting period, funding was received through HAC COVAX and from Japanese cooperation. A great need of attention must be put in sustaining efforts along the humanitarian-developmental nexus. UNICEF Mauritania wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all public and private sector donors.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Since January 2021, Mauritania has registered 5,947 confirmed cases, 8,116 recovered (with some cases being carried from 2020) and 133 deaths. As of June 22, 2021, Mauritania has recorded a cumulative total of 20,253 cases including 804 children, 481 deaths, 19,438 recoveries and 446 active cases. An outbreak in Guidimakha occurred in April and trends continue to be closely monitored as a slow upward trend has been noted since May 2021.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccination, Mauritania adopted the strategy to first focus on protecting the most exposed and vulnerable people. However, the immunization uptake is lower than anticipated as there are major challenges for securing enough doses covering all needs and organising logistics relating to transportation and storage. In addition, solid community involvement and sensitization needs to be intensified for facing vaccine hesitation in reaction to antivaccine rumours spread on social medias.

According to the World Bank report, the COVID-19 pandemic and all the restrictive measures have caused the first economic contraction in Mauritania since 2008. The consecutive years of drought and food insecurity followed by the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated a pre-existing precarious nutritional situation due both to the disruption of economic and livelihood activities and an increase in the price of basic foodstuffs.

According to the National Meteorological Office (ONM), a normal rainy season is expected with the possibility of heavy rains in flood-prone areas. The ONM recommends that flood preparedness plans to be put in place for preventing the risk of flooding and to limit the use of flood-prone areas in the south-eastern, central, and northern regions of the country (Tagant, Hodh Chargui, Hodh El Gharbi, Adrar, Tiris Zemmour, and Nouadhibou). In the south-west of the country (Trarza and Brakna), there is a possibility of low rainfall, which could have an impact on the amount of water needed for agriculture and may accentuate food insecurity.

The M’Berra camp currently hosts 67,126 Malian refugees, 39,296 being children. Refugee and host communities continue receiving humanitarian assistance.