UNICEF Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1: January - March 2021

Highlights

In addition to the 14,364 cases in 2020, from 1 January to 31 March 2021, a total of 3,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mauritania, 5,407 people have recovered, and 102 people have died. In a multisectorial response against COVID-19, UNICEF supports the government providing co-leadership on the Infection Prevention and Control and Risk Communication and Community Engagement pillars.

Since the beginning of 2021, the government has made progress in their immunization strategy, particularly when it comes to planning and logistics. UNICEF supported the development of the national immunization strategy and the immunization deployment plan submitted to the COVAX facility and the African Union, and the request for the necessary cold chain equipment.

Since January, 677 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) of the 30,798 targeted cases have been treated throughout the country. SAM admissions are 60% lower than last year during the same period (677 versus 1,724) and this figure could be underestimated due to delays in reports completion (only 5 regions out of the 14 timely submitted the data).