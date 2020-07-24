UNHCR Mauritania: Results of a sampling survey on the impact of COVID -19 on the socio - economic and protection situation of refugees in the Mbera refugee camp, July 2020

Methodology

Objective

This sampling survey was designed to rapidly measure the protection and socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the refugee population in Mbera camp the region of Hodh Echargui in Mauritania.

Data collection and analysis

Ten refugees who already have experience in conducting surveys were selected as surveyors. They received one day training by UNHCR before conducting this socio-economic survey. The interview was conducted under the supervision of UNHCR and UNHCR’s camp management partner, LWF, through face-to-face sessions from Wednesday 08 to Thursday 09 July 2020. The response rate was 100% . The data was integrated into the UNHCR’s kobo tool kit for rapid analysis.

Sampling

Out of the total 14,222 households in the Mbera camp as of 30 June, 102 households (0,8%) were randomly selected respecting the AGD (Age, Gender, and Diversity) approach;

Age: 20 households (16.7%) were between 18-25 years old and the rest (82 samples) were between 25-55.

Gender: 51 (50%) were men and the other 51 (50%) were women.

Diversity:

Ethnicities: The samples included all the ethnicities in a proportionate manner to the total population. 56 are Tuareg, 31 Arab, 6 Fulani, 6 Songhai and 3 Bambara.

Specific needs: 10 heads of household were people with specific needs Socio-economic situation: Refugees from all 6 socio-economic groups categorized under the joint UNHCR-WFP system of the camp were interviewed. 30 belong to the less vulnerable categories (Categories 4-6) and 70% to the most vulnerable categories (1-3).

Family composition: The number of people living in a household varies from 4-11 individuals, with 26% of households consisting of of 4 individuals/household and an average of household of 5 individuals. More than half of the households have children over the age of 6, 16 of the households live with a person with a disability, and 13 households live with a person with a chronic illness.