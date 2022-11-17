UNHCR Mauritania: Newsletter October 2022

Refugee firefighters honoured for their bravery in protecting Mauritania’s environment

On 14 October, the Mbera Fire Brigade was awarded the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award for the Africa region. The award recognizes the Brigade's exceptional courage and dedication in fighting bushfires and protecting the camp, surrounding villages and Mauritania’s natural resources.

The total population of refugees and asylum-seekers in Mauritania surpasses 100,000

The number of refugees and asylum seekers in Mauritania surpassed 100,000 people in September 2022.

At the start of the year, deteriorating security triggered widespread forced displacement in Mali, including an influx into Mauritania of Malian refugees and Mauritanians who had settled long-term in the MauritaniaMali border area. In addition, in August, UNHCR began registering out-of-camp Malian refugees settled in the Hodh Chargui region. To date, UNHCR has registered 8,139 newly arrived Malian refugees in the Mbera camp and 6,997 out-of-camp refugees residing in seven localities in Hodh Chargui.