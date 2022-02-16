UNHCR Mauritania: Newsletter December 2021

Climate change and displacement

UNHCR is deeply concerned about the massive challenges raised by disasters and climate-related displacement, and works with other agencies and a range of partners to protect those at risk.

In October, UNHCR Special Advisor on Climate Action, Andrew Harper, visited Mauritania. He met with Malian refugees who fled the ravages of conflict and found safety in Mauritania. He also met with local communities and heard their concerns. During his meetings with the authorities, he focused on how climate action can benefit the refugees and host communities. Check out the story of Malian refugees and local Mauritanians fighting fires to preserve the environment.