UNHCR Mauritania Factsheet - September 2018

In Mauritania, UNHCR provides protection and assistance to over 57,000 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp was established in 2012.

UNHCR protects and assists over 2,000 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, mostly from Central Africa, Syria and Côte d’Ivoire.

Security in northern Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected. The host area is subject to drought and is under pressure from the increasing refugee population