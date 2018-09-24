24 Sep 2018

UNHCR Mauritania Factsheet - September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 01 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (405.16 KB)

In Mauritania, UNHCR provides protection and assistance to over 57,000 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp was established in 2012.

UNHCR protects and assists over 2,000 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, mostly from Central Africa, Syria and Côte d’Ivoire.

Security in northern Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected. The host area is subject to drought and is under pressure from the increasing refugee population

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.