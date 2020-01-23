UNHCR Mauritania Factsheet - October 2019

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 56,000 Malian refugees in the arid southeast region where Mbera refugee camp was established in 2012.

UNHCR protects and assists some 2,800 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, mostly from Mali, Central Africa, Syria and Côte d’Ivoire.

The security situation in Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected.

UNHCR is engaging with development actors to move away from the traditional care and maintenance approach.