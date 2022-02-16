UNHCR Mauritania: Development in Forced Displacement Settings Factsheet (February 2022)

** UNHCR’s operational objectives in Mauritania**

The refugee response in Mauritania focuses not only on core protection and humanitarian responses but also on several other priorities aimed at securing durable solutions for refugees.

Protect refugees and respond to their humanitarian needs Include them in national systems, empower them to build their self-reliance and find long term solutions for their displacement

UNHCR in Mauritania has developed strategic directions for the protection and solutions of refugees, covering the period of 2021-2025. The objectives and interventions are aligned with the Global Compact on Refugees, which represents the political will and ambition of the international community for strengthened cooperation and solidarity with refugees and affected host countries. .