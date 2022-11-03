UNHCR interventions in the environment sector in Mauritania, November 2022

Mauritania is a Sahelian country that has historically been affected by desertification and drought. Extreme temperatures and weather conditions associated with climate change have recently contributed to crop degradation and soil erosion, mainly located in the south of the country and the oasis areas. Rural households are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods in this context. In 2022, WFP estimated that more than 15 percent of Mauritanians would be food insecure, thus adding Mauritania to the list of hunger hotspots. The prolonged presence of refugees in Mbera camp in Hodh Chargui also increased pressure on the region's water, fuelwood and grazing resources, creating potential sources of tension between host communities and refugees.

Warming climate threatens livelihoods of Malian refugees and Mauritanians

The Mauritanian Government, as well as humanitarian and development actors, have made environmental preservation and regeneration a central element of their strategies and initiatives. Mauritania has in fact developed a National Strategy for the Environment and Sustainable Development. The refugee-hosting region of Hodh Chargui has in turn aligned its Regional Strategy for Accelerated Growth and Shared Prosperity (SCAPP/SCRAPP) with this national environmental strategy, with the 2030 objective being to slow down environmental degradation and reverse trends so that sound natural resources management underpins green and inclusive growth. In complementarity with the Government, the United Nations is working to strengthen the resilience of ecosystems, communities and national systems in Hodh Chargui.

UNHCR, for its part, is specifically focused on (1) preserving and restoring natural resources, (2) providing clean and renewable energy, (3) promoting sustainable sanitation and waste treatment solutions, and (4) promoting a green economy